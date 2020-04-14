Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Paterson Man Shot Dead, Companion Wounded

Jerry DeMarco
police car
police car Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

One man was shot and killed and another wounded on a Paterson street Tuesday night, authorities said.

Tamir Blackwood, 27, was pronounced dead at St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center shortly after the shooting outside 675 East 25 St. near 14th Avenue shortly after 8 p.m., Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a news release.

Jessy Camilo, 26, remained hospitalized in stable condition, they added.

Responders said he arrived at St. Joe's in a private vehicle.

Valdes and Baycora didn't say whether there'd been any arrests or suspects identified -- only that "this investigation is active and ongoing" and "more information will be released when it becomes available."

