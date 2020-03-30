Paterson Ex-Con Charged With Attempted Murder In Weekend Shooting

Authorities charged a Paterson ex-con with attempted murder, among other counts, in a weekend shooting that sent a neighbor to the hospital.

Sultan A. Woodford, 45, remained held Monday in the Passaic County Jail following his arrest at a nearby residence shortly after the 10:30 p.m. Sunday shooting at a Dixon Street home.

In addition to the attempted murder count, city detectives charged Woodford with aggravated assault and several weapons offenses, including being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

The victim was treated at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center for a gunshot wound that wasn’t considered life-threatening, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint announcement.

He remained in critical but stable condition, they said.

