Paterson Detectives Seize 91 Heroin Folds, 17 Vials Of Crack, Bust Two

Paterson detectives responding to neighborhood complaints busted two 18-year-old dealers with 91 heroin folds, 17 vials of crack and two ounces of pot, authorities said.

Narcotics investigators watched a drug deal go down in broad daylight on Sherman Avenue near Union Avenue before moving in on the seller, Ismael Leon, and his lookout, Anthony Hernandez, neither of whom lives on the block, Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

In addition to the drugs, they seized $275 in suspected proceeds, Speziale said.

They charged Leon and Hernandez with various drug counts and released them pending court hearings.

