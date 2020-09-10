Passaic Sheriff's Officers Capture Paterson Ex-Con Charged With Attempted Murder

Passaic County sheriff’s officers captured a Paterson ex-con who they said slashed another man’s neck.

The 59-year-old victim flagged down a county sheriff’s officer on Grand Street just after noon Thursday, authorities said.

He was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center with a large cut on his neck and was expected to survive, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes, and Passaic County Sheriff Richard Berdnik said Friday.

Sheriff’s officers arrested Hector Santiago, 54, and charged him with attempted murder various weapons offenses, including being a convicted felon in possession of a knife.

******

ALSO SEE: A Paterson bodega owner who was kidnapped from his store was rescued in the Bronx, said authorities who arrested one of his accused abductors.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/southpassaic/police-fire/fbi-kidnapped-paterson-bodega-owner-found-bound-in-bronx/795762/

******

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.