Breaking News: FBI: Kidnapped Paterson Bodega Owner Found Bound In Bronx
Passaic Sheriff's Officers Capture Paterson Ex-Con Charged With Attempted Murder

Jerry DeMarco
Hector Santiago
Hector Santiago Photo Credit: PASSAIC COUNTY SHERIFF

Passaic County sheriff’s officers captured a Paterson ex-con who they said slashed another man’s neck.

The 59-year-old victim flagged down a county sheriff’s officer on Grand Street just after noon Thursday, authorities said.

He was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center with a large cut on his neck and was expected to survive, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes, and Passaic County Sheriff Richard Berdnik said Friday.

Sheriff’s officers arrested Hector Santiago, 54, and charged him with attempted murder various weapons offenses, including being a convicted felon in possession of a knife.

