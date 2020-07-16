Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
Return to your home site

Menu

South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Wayfair Child-Trafficking Ring: Viral Conspiracy Claims Completely Unfounded
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Passaic Sheriff: Man Living In Paterson Garage Trafficked Child Porn

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Stephen Lugo
Stephen Lugo Photo Credit: PASSAIC COUNTY SHERIFF

Passaic County sheriff's detectives caught a man living out of a garage in Paterson trafficking child pornography, authorities said.

Stephen Lugo, 42, was arrested by at his Albion Avenue home by members of the sheriff's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force after they found the computer images stored on a cloud, Passaic County Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik said Thursday.

Armed with warrants, the detectives seized several electronic devices from the garage apartment that "will be forensically examined for additional evidence related to the investigation," the sheriff said.

They charged Lugo with maintaining, possessing and distributing child pornography and resisting arrest and sent him to the Passaic County Jail, where he remained held pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

South Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.