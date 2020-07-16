Passaic Sheriff: Man Living In Paterson Garage Trafficked Child Porn

Passaic County sheriff's detectives caught a man living out of a garage in Paterson trafficking child pornography, authorities said.

Stephen Lugo, 42, was arrested by at his Albion Avenue home by members of the sheriff's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force after they found the computer images stored on a cloud, Passaic County Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik said Thursday.

Armed with warrants, the detectives seized several electronic devices from the garage apartment that "will be forensically examined for additional evidence related to the investigation," the sheriff said.

They charged Lugo with maintaining, possessing and distributing child pornography and resisting arrest and sent him to the Passaic County Jail, where he remained held pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

