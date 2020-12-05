Passaic County Sheriff’s Officers Capture Ex-Con Wanted In Easter Shooting

Passaic County sheriff’s officers captured a wanted Paterson ex-con charged with an Easter Sunday shooting.

Alex Pagan became the subject of a manhunt after authorities identified him as the gunman who shot a 22-year-old city resident on Park Avenue around 4:30 p.m. this past April 12.

The victim had gone to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson in a private vehicle with a gunshot wound that wasn’t considered life-threatening, Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes, Passaic County Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint release.

Sheriff’s officers stopped Pagan’s car near the corner of Straight and Fulton streets and took him into custody over the weekend, they said.

He remained held in the Passaic County Jail, charged with aggravated assault and weapons offenses, including being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

