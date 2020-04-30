One-Man Crime Spree: Authorities Charge Paterson Man In Shooting, Stabbing, Holdups

Authorities charged a Paterson man with a shooting that led to a stabbing, a home invasion and a robbery just weeks apart.

Angel Florian, 19, was accused of a Jan. 18 robbery on East 22nd Street in Paterson.

Florian also shot at an 18-year-old city man and missed, after which another assailant stabbed the intended victim on North 4th Street the night of Feb. 6, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said Thursday.

The second assailant hadn’t been identified, they said.

Florian also wielded a gun when he and two accomplices entered a Godwin Avenue home on March 2 and robbed three men and two women, Valdes and Baycora said.

Two of the victims – a 19-year-old woman and 24-year-old man – had to be treated at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center for injuries sustained during the robbery, they said.

Valdes and Baycora didn't say whether authorities know who the alleged accomplices in the March 2 holdup are.

Paterson police arrested Florian on Thursday in the area of North 4th Street and charged him with various counts of attempted murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery and several illegal weapons offenses.

He remained held in the Passaic County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

