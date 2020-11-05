Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
One Dead In Route 80 Rollover Crash

The Ford Explorer Sport crashed on westbound Route 80 in Paterson.
A driver was killed in a rollover crash early Monday evening on westbound Route 80 in Paterson, responders said.

The older-model Ford Explorer Sport crashed in the left lane shortly before 5:30 p.m. before the Madison Avenue exit at mile marker 59.6, they said.

The New Jersey State Police Fatal Accident Investigations Unit was immediately summoned because of the initial severity of injuries.

The victim was pronounced dead shortly after 6 p.m.

City firefighters and police and a state DOT crew were among the responders joining NJ State Police troopers at the scene.

All lanes of the westbound highway were temporarily closed while the wreckage was cleared and detectives investigated.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS, PHOTOS

