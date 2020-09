At least one victim was killed in a Tuesday night shooting in Paterson.

Police said they had two victims in the 8 p.m. shooting at the corner of Van Houten and Summer streets.

Joining city police were members of the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office and the Passaic County Sheriff's Office, who collected evidence.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

