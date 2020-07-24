Not So Fast: NJ Police Chief Corrects School Board Member’s Claims About COVID Response

A local Board of Education trustee got more than she bargained for when she blasted her township police department's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dawn Kumar, saying that she was speaking as a private citizen, said during an online Wayne Township Council meeting earlier this month that she’d seen a police officer not wearing a face mask in Costco, as well as high school students ignoring social distancing by gathering on a local field.

Kumar, 33, a self-described “teacher turned homemaker" who became a BOE member six months ago, said these were examples of Mayor Chris Vergano and the township police department showing a “lack of compassion” and “not serving and protecting the community.”

Wayne Police Chief Jack McNiff wasn’t standing for that.

The “hard work and amazing reputations of 114 men and women should not be minimized and marred" by ill-informed, hasty and politically motivated generalizations, the chief wrote in an open letter to the community.

Police have put themselves, their spouses, their children and their families at risk while serving the public during the pandemic, said McNiff, a father of three young children.

Officers have rendered first aid and conducted CPR on countless victims, he said – saving one man’s life by using a combat tourniquet after a horrific crash, then doing the same with a motorcyclist in another collision, to cite just two examples.

“Despite the pandemic, our officers have continued to arrest burglars, car thieves, drug dealers, and fraudsters,” the chief said.

“We’ve been spit on, assaulted, and contaminated with the blood of others during this pandemic,” he noted. “We’ve buried our parents and loved-ones because of Covid-19. Some of us became sick, but that didn’t stop the PD from giving hundreds of children (and many adults) birthday parades to make their days special.

“How quickly some forget…"

Wayne Police Chief Jack McNiff, Dawn Kumar FACEBOOK

“The Wayne Police Department is, by no means, a perfect entity,” McNiff said. “We are committed to excellence in policing, and this can only be accomplished through constant introspection, training, and discipline.

“Should the Wayne police officer in Costco have been wearing a mask properly? Absolutely....But without more information on whether or not that officer was responding to a specific call or taking a drink of water in the 95-degree heat, I am unable to make a determination.”

McNiff said he, his command staff and township leaders have “worked tirelessly around the clock since March to ensure that our first responders and the township was fully prepared to combat this pandemic.

“When the entire tri-state area was told to shut down, the Wayne Police Department showed up!” he said.

“Our police department, despite the above accusations of being ill-equipped to respond to the pandemic, has proven quite the opposite,” McNiff noted. “Wayne PD has led the area in acquisition of personal protective equipment, disinfecting techniques of our headquarters, vehicles, equipment, and proper training of our AMAZING POLICE OFFICERS so that we can provide our valued taxpayers with the services they deserve.

“What did my amazing police officers do in return? Apparently, this elected official never bothered to ask me, so now I’m compelled to tell you.

“Since March 1, 2020, Wayne police officers have responded to approximately 10,000 Covid-19 related calls for service.

“Responding to these calls required a total of 11,000 Wayne Police resources, putting all of our 114 officers at risk of being exposed to Covid-19 on multiple occasions.

“They have heroically performed first aid and CPR on many Covid-19 patients who live in our township, some of whom were our own police family members.

“This required many of these officers to undergo quarantine and subsequently put their children, spouses, and families at risk.

“Without hesitation, these officers performed their sworn duties, regardless of the health implications it could have on themselves and their families. They never hesitated, because they were properly trained and equipped to do the job all of our residents deserve and should expect.

“Make no mistake, this is our job and we are proud and honored to do it! Each and every resident and visitor to this town deserves nothing less.”

McNiff then zeroed in on a point:

“Let me make something explicitly clear: The Wayne Police Department is sworn to uphold the constitutional rights of each and every resident and visitor to this township. The Wayne Police Department is committed to the executive orders of Governor Murphy.

“I am unaware of any complaints of trespassing that were reported by the Wayne BOE or reports of field usage without a permit.

“However, I will say that our high school students are entitled to the same constitutional rights as those who attended any other rallies or marches that have occurred in Wayne….The constitutional rights of all Wayne residents and visitors will be enforced equally and unequivocally!”

McNiff praised and thanked his department’s members, both sworn and civilian, who he said “have been selflessly protecting the people who live in and visit Wayne. I consider each and every one of you a hero! You deserve no other title and you will always have my complete and full support!”

He also thanked township officials for their support, both emotionally and in terms of equipment and resources.

“The statements and innuendos of this BOE Trustee are ill-informed and have politically-driven undertones,” McNiff wrote. “I’m certain she will apologize to the amazing women and men on the front lines of this police department, once she has all of the facts.

“Stating that the Wayne Police Department is not serving and protecting this community is absolutely unacceptable, and I refuse to remain silent!

“Regardless, the men and women of the Wayne Police Department will always remain steadfast in the mission, knowing that our amazing residents love and support us, as we do them!

“Thank you Wayne for your continued support, and God Bless the Wayne Township Family!”

