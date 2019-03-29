Contact Us
Lodi Police Seize $13,000, BMW In Raid On Accused Pot Dealer

Jerry DeMarco
Nelson Montero-Fabio
Nelson Montero-Fabio Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy LODI PD

Lodi detectives, uniformed officers and a Bergen County Regional SWAT team raided a local home, arrested a resident there who they said was selling pot and seized $13,000 in drug proceeds and a BMW, authorities said.

Arrested in the 5 a.m. raid on Pasadena Avenue following an investigation by Detective Joseph Lanfrank was Nelson Montero-Fabio, 26, Police Chief Donald Scorzetti said.

Montero-Fabio was charged with drug offenses and money laundering and released pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

