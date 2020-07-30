Judge Releases Babysitter, 64, Charged With Raping Passaic Girl, 8

A 64-year-old babysitter raped an 8-year-old Passaic girl he was watching, then was released by a judge with conditions, authorities said.

Juan Jimenez, also of Passaic, was babysitting the girl at a daycare located in an apartment at 70 Passaic Street when he sexually assaulted her, they said.

Detectives arrested Jimenez on charges of aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and child endangerment for “engaging in acts of sexual penetration and sexual contact” with the girl on July 22, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic Police Chief Luis A. Guzman said in a joint announcement Thursday.

They didn’t say why they waited eight days to announce the arrest by Valdes’s Special Victims Unit.

Superior Court Judge Donna Gallucio released Jimenez from the Passaic County Jail, with pretrial monitoring, following a detention hearing on Tuesday, six days after the arrest.

Gallucio, following 2017 bail reform guidelines, prohibited from him returning to the daycare and or from having contact with anyone under 18 years old.

Valdes asked that anyone who may have had any incidents with Jimenez to immediately contact her office’s tips line at 1-877-370PCPO or the Passaic PD at (973) 365-3900.

