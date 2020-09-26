Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
Return to your home site

Menu

South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: PHOTOS: Fierce Fire Roars Through Three Passaic Homes, Displacing Dozens
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Jersey Shore Man Shot In Paterson Flags Down Police Next Town Over

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
police car
police car Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

A Jersey Shore man who was shot in the arm and leg in Paterson made it nearly a dozen blocks before flagging down a passing police officer in Haledon, authorities said.

The 41-year-old victim from Long Branch apparently was shot at the corner of North 8th Street and Belmont Avenue around 7 p.m. Friday, they said.

He flagged down a police officer near the corner of Henry Street and Lee Avenue behind the Haledon School -- more than a half-mile from the scene, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes. Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora and Haledon Police Chief Angelo J. Daniele said in a joint release Saturday.

The victim was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center, they said.

His wounds – to the right arm and left leg -- didn’t appear life-threatening, responders said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

South Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.