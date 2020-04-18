Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
Return to your home site

Menu

South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Stranded Jersey Shore Kite Surfer Rescued, Charged With Violating Coronavirus Beach Closure
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Investigators Probe Overnight Fire That Gutted Little Falls Steakhouse

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Little Falls Fire Dept.
Little Falls Fire Dept. Photo Credit: Chris Torello (FILE PHOTO)

Investigators were probing an overnight fire Saturday that destroyed a Little Falls restaurant.

The blaze apparently broke out in the kitchen at Rare Steakhouse on Main Street around 3:30 a.m.

Firefighters had it knocked down in under 45 minutes. Fire officials declared it under control around 4:50 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

An investigation to determine the cause was continuing, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes, Little Falls Fire Chief Jack Sweezy Jr. and Little Falls Police Chief Steve Post said in a joint release.

They asked that anyone with information that could help the investigation call the prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or email tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact Little Falls police: (973) 256-0200 .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

South Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.