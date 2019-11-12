Haledon Woman Charged In Ridgefield Park Ex-Girlfriend's Stabbing At Mahwah Clothing Warehouse

A Haledon woman who police said stabbed and threw bleach at her ex-girlfriend at the Mahwah clothing warehouse where they worked remained held Tuesday in the Bergen County Jail.

Mahwah police on Monday evening charged Colleen Wilson -- a 42-year-old Jamaican national who also uses the name Stacey Arkins -- with two counts each of aggravated assault and illegal weapons possession.

ICE on Tuesday issued a detainer requesting that Wilson remain held in the county lockup so that a legal residency hearing could be scheduled.

The 24-year-old Ridgefield Park victim told them that Wilson threw what apparently was bleach at her in the bathroom when she arrived for her shift at the Net-A-Porter Ltd. facility on Darlington Avenue late Monday afternoon, Police Chief Stephen Jaffe said.

Wilson followed her into the parking lot , where she stabbed her with a knife as she tried to defend herself, Jaffe said. She then fled in a 2007 Volkswagen Jetta, he said.

Hearing a township police alert, officers in Oakland stopped the vehicle on Route 202 near West Oakland Avenue a short time later, the chief said.

The victim was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with wounds to her hand, wrist and forearm, he said.

Wilson, who records show also had a 20-year-old outstanding traffic complaint, was taken to township police headquarters before being processed and sent to the county jail.

The Net-A-Porter Ltd. facility on Darlington Avenue in Mahwah.

