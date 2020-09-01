GOTCHA! Essex Homicide Suspect Captured At Route 46 Hotel

A man wanted in an Essex County homicide was captured at a hotel in Wayne before dawn Tuesday, multiple law enforcement sources told Daily Voice.

The search began after the suspect ran from a Route 46 traffic stop near Route 23 around midnight.

Wayne Police Officer Wayne Bush, who stopped the suspect, chased him on foot, then cornered him at the Ramada Inn on Route 46.

A Passaic County Sheriff's SWAT unit was summoned in case of a possible standoff.

Authorities believed the suspect was in a room, but he'd apparently gone to the roof.

Police using a thermal imaging camera eventually found the suspect, who was taken into custody without incident around 5 a.m.

He was taken to Wayne police headquarters, where he was processed on local charges before being turned over to Essex County authorities.

Among the agencies involved were police from Little Falls, Totowa, Cedar Grove and Fairfield, as well as the New Jersey State Police Aviation Bureau (helicopter).

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes was expected to issue a release sometime Tuesday afternoon or early Wednesday.

