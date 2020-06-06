GONE FOR DAYS: Authorities Concerned For Welfare Of Missing Clifton Woman, 87

SEEN HER? Concerned for the welfare of an 87-year-old Clifton woman who’d been missing for days, authorities turned to the public for help Saturday.

Family members said they last saw Marguerit Lehmkuhl on Wednesday.

Her 2006 Chrysler 300 was in her driveway early Thursday then was gone shortly after noon the same day, Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said loved ones told police.

Lehmkuhl was described as 5-foot-4-inches tall and about 120 pounds.

Her license plate number: UWF69H

“She has dementia and has several medications that she takes daily for other conditions,” Bracken said.

He asked that anyone who sees her immediately contact Clifton police at (973) 470-5911 .

