Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
Return to your home site

Menu

South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Chief: Elmwood Park Police Avoid Deadly Confrontation, Seize Loaded Gun From Paterson Man
DV Pilot Police & Fire

GONE FOR DAYS: Authorities Concerned For Welfare Of Missing Clifton Woman, 87

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Marguerit Lehmkuhl
Marguerit Lehmkuhl Photo Credit: CLIFTON PD

SEEN HER? Concerned for the welfare of an 87-year-old Clifton woman who’d been missing for days, authorities turned to the public for help Saturday.

Family members said they last saw Marguerit Lehmkuhl on Wednesday.

Her 2006 Chrysler 300 was in her driveway early Thursday then was gone shortly after noon the same day, Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said loved ones told police.

Lehmkuhl was described as 5-foot-4-inches tall and about 120 pounds.

Her license plate number: UWF69H

“She has dementia and has several medications that she takes daily for other conditions,” Bracken said.

He asked that anyone who sees her immediately contact Clifton police at (973) 470-5911 .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

South Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.