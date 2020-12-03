Four Separate Shootings, 5 Arrests: Paterson Detectives Crack Cases With Help From Friends

Investigators have been on a roll in Paterson, solving several shootings – a few of them months old -- with a little help from their law enforcement colleagues.

The latest accused shooter, Twyleak Sexton, 20, was taken into custody near his home in Easton, PA after a city officer there found an attempted murder warrant out of Passaic County during a routine computer check.

Sexton opened fire in the first block of North 2nd Street and Haledon Avenue in Paterson on Sept. 17in a dispute between two families – one from Easton, the other from Paterson, authorities said.

A 23-year-old male Paterson resident who was struck was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center for treatment of a gunshot wound in his leg, responders said.

Sexton remained held in the Passaic County Jail, charged with attempted murder and weapons offenses, after being extradited to New Jersey from Northampton County Prison in Easton.

Also being held is 20-year-old Steven Vargas, who was captured by Passaic County sheriff’s officers during a late-night traffic stop on Monday.

Vargas and Alexander Carrasquillo, 22, shot a 23-year-old city resident at the corner of Auburn and Governor streets on Sept. 6, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint statement.

The victim, who was found wounded in the hallway of an Auburn Street building, survived his injuries after being treated at St. Joe’s, they said.

Carrasquillo was captured following a traffic stop at Summer and Ellison streets at 1:10 a.m. Saturday, Valdes and Baycora said. Vargas was arrested two nights later.

Both men are charged with attempted murder and weapons offenses.

Another manhunt ended on Monday when Haledon police captured a Paterson ex-con wanted for a midsummer broad-daylight shooting in the city.

The 45-year-old victim went to St. Joe’s in a private vehicle after he was shot at the corner of Fair and East 18th streets shortly before 3:30 p.m. Aug. 7, authorities said.

Paterson detectives that same day obtained a warrant for the arrest of Nahciir Bembow, 25.

Benbow remained in the wind until Saturday’s traffic stop.

He, too, remained held in the Passaic County Jail on attempted murder charges and weapons offenses, including being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Early last week, detectives captured an 18-year-old Paterson man wanted in a 2 a.m. shooting Oct. 24 at the corner of Main and Hemlock streets.

The 22-year-old victim was treated at St. Joe’s after arriving via private vehicle, authorities said.

Terence Byrd was arrested on Nov. 23 and sent to the Passaic County Jail. Like the others, he’s charged with attempted and weapons offenses, as well as drug counts.

