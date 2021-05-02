Five Shot, Two Dead In Dawn-To-Dusk Paterson Shooting Spree

WILD WEST: Two Paterson shootings barely 10 minutes apart left a Newark man dead and a Clifton woman wounded as gunfire continued to escalate in the Silk City -- with five people struck, and two killed, in a single day.

Police responding to a 6:46 p.m. at Fourth and Essex streets found the 20-year-old woman with a single gunshot wound, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said. She was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Police got another call at 6:57 p.m. and found Jose Figureoa, 21, lying in the street with several bullet wounds near the corner of Totowa and Redwood avenues, they said.

It’s the same corner where, hours earlier, a bullet fired into a residence wounded another man.

SEE: Shot Fired Outside Paterson Apartment Wounds Tenant

Figueroa was taken to St. Joe’s, where he was later pronounced dead, Valdes and Baycora said.

Police established a perimeter, assisted by a Passaic County Sheriff’s K-9 unit, and reported recovering a handgun.

Valdes and Baycora didn’t say whether any suspects had been arrested or identified in either shooting. Investigations were continuing, they said.

The bloodshed continued when a 29-year-old Paterson man showed up at the hospital at 10:10 p.m. for treatment of a gunshot wound, they said. Authorities didn’t know where he’d been shot.

It ended a day that began when an unidentified man with nine gunshot wounds was pronounced dead at St. Joe’s after someone dropped him off.

MEET JOHN DOE: Dead Man With 9 Bullet Holes, No ID Dumped At Paterson Hospital

