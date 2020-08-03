Fire Roars Through Mixed-Use Paterson Buildings, Displacing At Least 50

Flames blew through a string of attached mixed-use buildings on Cianci Street in Paterson on Monday, displacing at least 50 people.

No serious injuries were immediately reported in the fire, which broke out on the upper floors of an attached three-story, wood-frame building and spread through the cocklift, blowing through the roof, shortly after 1 p.m.

The fire quickly went to four alarms, with three buildings involved.

Firefighters continued to keep water on the blaze four hours after it began.

At least 20 families were displaced, said the Red Cross, which was finding them food, clothing and shelter.

