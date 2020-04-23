Fire Destroys Familiar Paterson Water Tower, Ravages Abandoned Mill

The second fire in a little over two years at a vacant mill near the Great Falls in Paterson destroyed a 125-year-old water tower on Thursday.

Three squatters emerged safely from the McBride Avenue building shortly after the three-alarm blaze broke out around 10 a.m.

EMS brought one to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center for treatment of smoke inhalation.

Arson investigators were eyeing the squatters as they probed the blaze to determine its origin, authorities said.

Firefighters were forced into an exterior operation and had the blaze under control in just over an hour. None were injured.

The same building was the scene of a fire in December 2017.

PHOTOS: www.btfirephotos.com/

******

******

