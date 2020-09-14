Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
Feds Bust Paterson Trio Selling 21,000 Heroin Folds Headed To Vermont

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
DEA
DEA Photo Credit: DEA.gov

Federal agents busted a Paterson trio who they said trafficked city heroin and fentanyl to Vermont.

A U.S. District Court magistrate judge ordered that Nysifah Deaveareaux, 27, and Caron J. Abrams, 26, and Shamir Williams, 25, remain in federal custody while the case proceeds.

Federal agents caught Abrams with 200 bricks – more than 9,000 folds – of both heroin and fentayl during what was to be a deal in the parking lot of the Home Depot on Dayton Avenue in Passaic, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said.

They learned that Williams negotiated the deals, including the transportation by Deaveareaux of 250 bricks of heroin – more than 12,000 folds – to Vermont for sale,

Carpenito credited special agents and task force officers with the DEA in New Jersey and New England with the investigation leading to the charges.

The investigation is part of the Paterson Violent Crime Initiative (VCI), through which Carpenito’s office and the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office havepartnered with state, federal, county, and local law enforcement to investigate violent crime in Newark and surrounding cities, the U.S. attorney said.

Participants include the FBI, the ATF, the DEA New Jersey Division, U.S. Marshals, the Department of Homeland Security – Homeland Security Investigations, Paterson police, the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office, New Jersey State Parole and the New Jersey State Police Regional Operations and Intelligence Center/Real Time Crime Center, the U.S. attorney said

Assistant U.S. Attorney Francesca Liquori of Carpenito’s Organized Crime and Gangs Unit is prosecuting Deaveareaux, Adams and Williams on charges of conspiring to distribute heroin and fentanyl, he said.

