Fair Lawn Rescue Squad Applauds Bagel Shop Owner

(left to right): FLRS Capt. Johnathan Blair, President Nicholas Nobre, Owner Neil Samoilis and Chief Phil Kearney. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Fair Lawn Rescue Squad

Members of the Fair Lawn Rescue Squad formally thanked one of their best local benefactors when they awarded a plaque to Neil Samoilis of River Road Hot Bagels.

Samoilis and his business "have helped the squad tremendously over the years, helping us raise money through donations," Fair Lawn Rescue Squad President Nicholas Nobre said.

"The family-owned business has built a great bond with our members," Nobre said. "We consider them part of the family."

