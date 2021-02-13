Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
Return to your home site

Menu

South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Ex-Con Caught With Gun Near Lawmaker's News Conf Charged In Shooting Of Paterson Boy, 15

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Isaiah Snead, Nyedair Parker
Isaiah Snead, Nyedair Parker Photo Credit: PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR

UPDATE: A little more than 20 months after a 15-year-old boy was shot on Paterson’s Eastside, authorities have charged a second city man with trying to kill him.

Nyedair Parker, a 28-year-old ex-con with an adult criminal history that began soon after he turned 18, remained held in the Passaic County Jail on attempted murder and various weapons charges, including being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Authorities accused him and Isaiah Snead, then 18, in the shooting of the 15-year-old victim near the corner of 11th Avenue and East 28th Street — about a block from Rosa Parks Arts High School -- on June 9, 2019.

Parker had been back on the street for several months after serving nearly three years in state prison for carrying a pistol in his waistband a block from a press conference a local church where U.S. Rep. Bill Pascrell discussed gun control, records show.

Snead was arrested a little over a month after the teen was shot.

Parker, whom Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora described as a “participant” in the shooting, was captured on Thursday.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

South Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.