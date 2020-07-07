Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
Breaking News: Health Aide Charged With Sexually Abusing Patient, 84, At Jersey Shore Nursing Home
Door Dash Driver Narrowly Escapes Car Swept Into Passaic River

Jerry DeMarco
Roads were flooded, trees were downed and hail larger than peas rained down in some places throughout North Jersey during the storm. This photo was taken on Passaic Avenue. Photo Credit: Contributed

A Door Dash driver bailed out of her car moments before it was swept into the Passaic River during Monday's storm, authorities said.

The 24-year-old Newark driver was delivering a meal in Passaic when she "saw the flash flood building up," Mayor Hector Carlos Lora said.

She "left the vehicle there in the street and it was immediately swept into the river," the mayor said.

The woman was taken to St. Mary's General Hospital in Passaic for an evaluation and was released soon after, he said.

"We sent a dive team out to make sure there were no car seats inside," Lora said. "There were no other individuals in the car."

Several drivers and passengers had to be rescued in Passaic and throughout North Jersey during Monday's storm, which flooded roads, downed trees and, in some places, rained hail the size of marbles.

"We had between 2-4 inches of rain in 15 minutes, which is almost unheard of," Lora said.

"There were streets that never get flooded around our city and neighboring municipalities that ended up flooded, cars swept away, electrical lines down, branches fallen, and building construction sites compromised all over our state," he said.

"The city of Passaic, like other neighboring municipalities, has a natural stream running under our streets (the Passaic River)," Lora added, "so when we get storms like this one, though rarely to this degree, the water rises, the brooks overflow, and as the rain continues to fall it creates these issues."

