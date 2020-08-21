Distraught Boy, 17, Drowns In Passaic River After Officer Dives In To Try And Rescue Him

A distraught 17-year-old boy drowned in the Passaic River Friday night after he jumped off a bridge between Passaic and Wallington, authorities said.

The boy jumped off the Market Street bridge between Passaic and Wallington shortly before 6:30 p.m., responders said.

An officer, showing no regard for his own safety, jumped right in after him.

"We were trying to help him," a ranking officer told Daily Voice. "He jumped in, so we went in to try and rescue him. It's a tragedy."

Mayor Hector Carlos Lora confirmed the account.

"He had all of the potential in the world but battled mental illness," Lora said. "He jumped in right in front of his father."

Lora was with the family for the several hours once the rescue became a lengthy recovery operation.

The body was recovered around 9 p.m.

Several dive teams and other responders converged on the Passaic River between Passaic and Wallington. Kyle Mazza for DAILY VOICE

Several agencies converged on the area -- among them, dive teams from various jurisdictions, as well as local police and sheriff's officers from Bergen and Passaic counties and New Jersey State Police.

The body was turned over to Passaic County authorities for an autopsy by a New Jersey Regional Medical Examiner's office.

The boy jumped off the Market Street Bridge into the Passaic River between Passaic and Wallington. Kyle Mazza for DAILY VOICE

The boy's body was finally found and recovered more than 2½ hours after he jumped into the Passaic River. Kyle Mazza for DAILY VOICE

ALL PHOTOS: Kyle Mazza for DAILY VOICE

Diver teams searched the Passaic River for hours. Kyle Mazza for DAILY VOICE

******

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

Or text CONNECT to 741-741.You are not alone.

******

Just below the Market Street Bridge between Wallington and Passaic. Kyle Mazza for DAILY VOICE

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.