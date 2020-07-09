DEFUND THIS: Paterson Gets $1.9 Million To Hire More Police Officers, Attack Gun Violence

With gun violence rising as quickly as cries in some national quarters to defund police, Paterson is receiving nearly $1.9 million to hire 10 new officers, Mayor Andre Sayegh said Thursday.

Sayegh said he’ll make an official announcement of the $1.88 million COPS grant -- the largest amount received by any law enforcement agency in New Jersey – on Friday.

The U.S. Department of Justice award “will allow the City of Paterson to hire 10 new officers,” the mayor said.

The news comes amid a rising wave of violence in the Silk City, stoked by a national movement to make policing reactive instead of proactively protecting the public from harm.

Four men were slain in a late-night shooting Tuesday at a notorious Paterson street corner, raising this year's death total from gun violence in the Silk City to 15. There were 16 all of last year.

Several others were wounded in the street corner shooting, increasing that total to 60 this year.

Officers in many communities have candidly said they see a growing sense of lawlessness in the country.

Sayegh, however, has emphasized that his priority is “the safety of Patersonians and getting guns off the street.”

In a little over half a year, city police – at times working in tandem with the Passaic County prosecutor’s and sheriff’s officers – have taken nearly 100 guns off the street.

Sayegh scheduled Friday’s announcement for 11 a.m. at City Hall.

