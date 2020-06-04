Clifton PD: Teenage Car Burglary Trio Came From Dumont, East Rutherford, Wayne

Clifton police caught a trio of teens from Dumont, East Rutherford and Wayne burglarizing vehicles overnight, authorities said.

Responding officers called to the area of Lockwood Place and Joyce Lane found the three testing door handles, Detective Sgt. Robert Anderson said.

They ran when they saw police but were quickly captured trying to hide in a nearby parking lot, Anderson said.

An off-duty Little Falls police officer who happened to be in the area assisted, the sergeant said.

Released pending court hearings were Timothy Alvarez, 19, of Dumont and Jalen Hansford, 19 of East Rutherford, as well as the 17-year-old Wayne boy, whose case will be heard in the Family Part of Superior Court in Paterson.

