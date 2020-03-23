Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
Return to your home site

Menu

South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: County Jails Must Begin Releasing Inmates Before Dawn Tuesday, NJ Supreme Court Rules
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Cliffside Park Police Nab Car Thieves -- 14, 15 -- In Overnight Chase

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
All four bailed when they got to the cliffs, Cliffside Park police said.
All four bailed when they got to the cliffs, Cliffside Park police said. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

Cliffside Park police nabbed two young car thieves from Essex County – one 14, the other 15 -- after a brief chase before dawn Monday.

A Crescent Avenue caller reported thieves testing vehicle door handles shortly before 2 a.m., Deputy Police Chief Vincent Capano said.

Responding officers pursued both cars – one of which was stolen from Longview Avenue in town and the other from Roselle Park, Capano said.

Both headed down dead-ended Oakdene Avenue toward the Palisades cliffs before the occupants all bailed out, the deputy chief said.

One of the cars hit a guard rail at the end of the street and the other rear-ended the first vehicle, he said.

Officers grabbed two of the four.

A Bergen County sheriff’s K9 responded in an effort to find the other two, Capano said.

The pair caught are both from Irvington.

Police signed delinquency complaints charging them with burglary, receiving stolen property, eluding and obstruction, among other offenses, and sent both the Bergen County Juvenile Detention Center in Teterboro.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

South Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

South Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.