Brothers Captured In Paterson Drive-By

One brother had the wheel while another fired the shots during a drive-by attack in Paterson that wounded a local man, authorities said.

Johan Lake-Rodriguez, 28, fired several shots from the moving vehicle driven by 27-year-old Jerry Lake-Rodriguez on Hamilton Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, they said.

One of the bullets struck a 26-year-old Paterson man who was treated at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center for a non-fatal wound, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said Saturday.

Detectives arrested the Lake-Rodriguez brothers the next morning on 10th Avenue, they said.

Both Johan Lake-Rodriguez and Jerry Lake-Rodriguez are charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and weapons counts.

They remained held in the Passaic County Jail pending first appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

