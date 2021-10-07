Bookkeeper Charged With Embezzling $75,000 From Passaic County Tile, Grout Company

The bookkeeper at a Passaic County tile and grout company embezzled more than $75,000 from her employer, authorities charged.

Yvette Tripicchio, 47, of Hawthorne, was charged with two counts of theft in an indictment returned by a grand jury in Paterson, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.

Tripicchio deposited checks from GSD Industries in Pompton Lakes into her personal bank accounts, then “tampered with company records in an attempt to hide the theft,” the prosecutor said.

Valdes didn't disclose the suspected motive.

Records show Tripicchio had taken a job as a lunch aide with Hawthorne public schools but abruptly resigned in 2019.

She remained free pending arraignment on the indictment, which was produced by Valdes's Financial Crimes Unit and Pompton Lakes police, Valdes said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.