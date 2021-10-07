Contact Us
South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
Return to your home site

Menu

South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Restaurant Manager From Lodi Charged With Trafficking Child Porn
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Bookkeeper Charged With Embezzling $75,000 From Passaic County Tile, Grout Company

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Yvette Tripicchio
Yvette Tripicchio Photo Credit: PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR

The bookkeeper at a Passaic County tile and grout company embezzled more than $75,000 from her employer, authorities charged.

Yvette Tripicchio, 47, of Hawthorne, was charged with two counts of theft in an indictment returned by a grand jury in Paterson, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.

Tripicchio deposited checks from GSD Industries in Pompton Lakes into her personal bank accounts, then “tampered with company records in an attempt to hide the theft,” the prosecutor said. 

Valdes didn't disclose the suspected motive.

Records show Tripicchio had taken a job as a lunch aide with Hawthorne public schools but abruptly resigned in 2019.

She remained free pending arraignment on the indictment, which was produced by Valdes's Financial Crimes Unit and Pompton Lakes police, Valdes said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

South Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.