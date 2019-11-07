Bergen College Student Charged With Child Porn Blackmail Following Raid

A 23-year-old Dean's List student tried to blackmail a victim using child pornography, said New Jersey State Police who arrested him during an early-morning raid at his Closter home.

Pritkumar Patel, who recently attended Berkeley College, remained held Thursday in the Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing.

He's charged with:

Cyber harassment by sending or posting obscene material with the intent to harm or cause fear;

Criminal coercion through the threat of exposure or ridicule (blackmail);

Extortion;

Child endangerment by storing and/or maintaining child pornography;

Sexual conduct (not physical contact) involving a minor.

Detectives from the NJSP Crimes Against Children Unit took Patel into custody assisted by State Police tactical and K9 units, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office and Closter police at 6 a.m. Wednesday, NJSP Lt. Theodore Schafer said.

Seized from Patel's home near the corner of High and Perry streets were various computers, cellphones and storage devices, Schafer said.

Patel, an Indian national, last winter made the Dean's List and this spring the President's List at Berkeley College.

He recently was enrolled in the Information Technology Management program in its School of Business, according to the college's website.

