Basketball Court Shooting Wounds Trio In Passaic

Two men and a teenager were wounded in a shooting at a Passaic park Monday evening, April 4, authorities said.

Responders found a 26-year-old Passaic resident, 22-year-old Passaic resident, and a 15-year-old child all having suffered gunshot wounds near Gregory Avenue and Madison Street in Passaic, around 7:40 a.m.,Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.

The shooting apparently occurred on the basketball court at Christopher Columbus Park in Passaic, according to abc7.

Aid was immediately rendered to the victims, who were rushed to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson,.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. More information will be released once it becomes available.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact us on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Passaic Police Department at 973-365-3900.

Click here to follow Daily Voice South Passaic and receive free news updates.