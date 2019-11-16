Assailant Hits Woman In Head With Can At MetLife College Football Game

A woman was hospitalized after being hit in the head with an aluminum can thrown by someone Saturday in the parking lot outside MetLife Stadium.

State police were searching for the person responsible while an EMS unit treated the 23-year-old victim before taking her to Hudson Regional Hospital in Secaucus around 1 p.m., NJSP Trooper Alejandro Goez said.

Her injuries weren't considered serious, he said.

The assault occurred outside the 61st annual Division III rivalry match known as the Cortaca Jug between the SUNY Cortland Red Dragons (8-1) and the Ithaca College Bombers (7-2).

Once dubbed "the biggest little game in the nation," it was being played for the first time at the stadium.

Officials said they intended to shatter the event's previous attendance record of 37,355 for a Division III football game (Minneapolis) with an expected crowd of upwards of 50,000.

The game was just about to begin when the woman was struck, authorities said.

A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that she was hit with a bottle.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.