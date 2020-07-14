Another Paterson Shooting, With Two Struck, Brings Overall Victim List This Year To Nearly 70

It's happening every day now: Two more victims were wounded in an overnight shooting in Paterson.

And as so often happens, both got themselves to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center following the shooting at the corner of Godwin Avenue and Straight Street around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday.

One was injured seriously, responders said, adding that neither was cooperating with investigators.

That makes nearly 70 people wounded by gunfire in Paterson so far this year, 15 of whom died.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.