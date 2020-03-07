AMMO, GUNS & MONEY: Passaic Sheriff's Detectives Seize Raw Heroin, 300 Folds, $8,123 Drug Cash

Two observant Passaic County sheriff’s detectives seized more than 300 heroin folds, over a half pound of raw heroin and $8,123 in proceeds while arresting two men in Paterson, authorities said.

The investigators saw two men involved in a drug deal near the corner of Main Street and Bloomfield Avenue and followed one of them to an Acura parked in the lot of the Main Suds Laudromat, Passaic County Sheriff Richard H. Bernik said.

They stopped the car and saw several heroin folds in plain view on the center console between the driver and front-seat passenger, the sheriff said.

A search turned up the heroin, cash, 20 Oxycodone pills and a handgun magazine with seven unspent rounds of .45-caliber ballpoint ammo, Berdnik said.

They arrested the driver, Lenny Gomez, and his passenger, Matthew Malave, both 29 of Paterson on drug charges and sent both to the Passaic County Jail to await detention hearings in Central Judicial Processing Court.

