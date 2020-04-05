Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
Return to your home site

Menu

South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

17 People, Three Dogs, Cat Flee Three-Home Passaic Fire

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Flames shot through the roof and out the windows of the Summer Street home in Passaic. Photo Credit: Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE
Firefighters kept the blaze from causing more serious damage to the neighboring homes on Summer Street in Passaic. Photo Credit: Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE
No serious injuries were reported in the Palm Sunday fire on Summer Street in Passaic. Photo Credit: Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

Fire destroyed a Passaic home and damaged two others on Palm Sunday, displacing four families, including three dogs and a cat.

EMTs treated a couple of firefighters at the scene, authorities said. No other injuries were reported.

Firefighters found the first and second floors of the middle Summer Street home fully engulfed before the three-alarm blaze blew through the roof and spread to the adjoining homes.

All 17 residents and pets got out safely -- among them, several children who fled in their socks, as well as three dogs and one cat, Mayor Hector Carlos Lora said.

"The proximity of structures in our residential community make it a real challenge," Lora said.

Firefighters from Carlstadt, Clifton, East Rutherford, Rutherford, Paterson and Wallington and Paterson assisted, he said. The cause wasn't immediately determined.

"If not for mutual aid and the amazing work of our firefighters, it would have been different," the mayor said. "Structures can be rebuilt, property can be replaced, but life is precious."

The Red Cross was helping the displaced residents, who temporarily remained at City Hall. City human services officials were collecting clothing and other necessities for them.

"We need more Pampers. We need sneakers of different sizes, socks," Lora said.

Used items can't be distributed, the mayor said. They need to be new.

TO DONATE: (973) 365-5751

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

South Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.