Pedo File: Senior Who Repeatedly Sexually Assaulted Teen In Clifton Gets Seven Years

Wilfredo Guardia was arrested on May 12, 2022, following an investigation by members of the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit along with Clifton police and the county sheriff’s office, that determined the assaults occurred multiple times at a Clifton home.

Rather than risk the possible outcome of a trial, Guardia took a deal from prosecutors, pleading guilty to a single count of child endangerment.

In addition to the prison sentence, Guardia will be subject to lifetime parole supervision and Megan’s Law registration under the sentence approved on Tuesday, Oct. 17, by Superior Court Judge Marilyn C. Clark in Paterson.

Passaic County Senior Assistant Prosecutor Melissa Simsen handled the case for the state.

