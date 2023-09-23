Patsy's Tavern Turns Down Portnoy's Pizza Fest: 'No Way We're Closing On Saturday'

The longtime Paterson pizza shop said on Facebook that it turned out an invite to Barstool Sports' "One Bite Pizza Fest" Saturday, Sept. 23 in Coney Island.

But Patsy's, who scored an 8.2 from Portnoy during his 2021 visit, won't be in attendance.

"Yes, Patsy’s Tavern was invited to Dave Portnoy’s Pizza Festival today at Coney Island," the restaurant said on Facebook. "Yes, we said we COULD NOT ATTEND.

"There was no way we wanted to close on a Saturday and we know our ovens is what makes our pizza unique."

In other words, you're welcome.

Portnoy's event is held from noon to 6 p.m., and features more than 35 pizzerias chosen by pizzeria connoisseur and Barstool CEO Portnoy.

But if you know what you like, and it's Patsy's brick oven 'za, just make sure to call and schedule a reservation in advance.

According to its website, Patsy's was opened in 1931 by Pasquale "Patsy" Barbarulo and his wife Mary. Patsy's grandson, Steve Barbarulo, mans the place these days.

Patsy's is located at 72 7th Avenue in Paterson.

