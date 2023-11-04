Fair 56°

Paterson Woman, 19, Becomes Silk City's 16th Homicide Victim This Year

A teenage woman who was wounded along with a young companion in a shooting in Paterson last month has become the city’s 16th homicide victim this year, authorities said. Her killer remained unidentified, they said.

St. Joseph's University Medical Center in Paterson.

 Photo Credit: https://www.stjosephshealth.org/
Zahriya Moore, 19, was pronounced dead at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center on Friday, Nov. 3, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Department Officer-In-Charge.

Her companion, William Clyburn, 18, of Paterson flagged down a police car after the 2:43 p.m. shooting in the area of East Holsman and North Bridge Street, responders said.

Clyburn had a bullet wound in his leg, they said, adding that he has since been released from St. Joseph’s.

An investigation was continuing, Valdes said.

