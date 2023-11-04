Paterson Woman, 19, Becomes Silk City's 16th Homicide Victim This Year

Zahriya Moore, 19, was pronounced dead at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center on Friday, Nov. 3, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Department Officer-In-Charge.

Her companion, William Clyburn, 18, of Paterson flagged down a police car after the 2:43 p.m. shooting in the area of East Holsman and North Bridge Street, responders said.

Clyburn had a bullet wound in his leg, they said, adding that he has since been released from St. Joseph’s.

An investigation was continuing, Valdes said.

