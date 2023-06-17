A Few Clouds 76°

Paterson Police Cars Collide, Topple Traffic Light

No injuries were reported after two Paterson police units collided, taking out a traffic light.

No injuries were reported after two Paterson police units collided, taking out a traffic light, on Friday, June 17. Photo Credit: Ron Bombaro (tornadochaser66)
Jerry DeMarco
The SUVs appeared to be headed to a call when they collided at the corner of Straight and Van Houten Street/College Boulevard early Friday evening, June 17.

Everyone got out OK, responders said.

Tows were required for both vehicles, however.

No other vehicles were involved.

The intersection was temporarily closed while the wreckage was cleared and an investigation was begun.

