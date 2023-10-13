Paterson Pair Convicted In Ambush Killing Of Rival Gang Member From Newark

Jurors in Superior Court in Paterson needed only a day to reach guilty verdicts on Oct. 13 against Silk City residents Jaquan Thomas, 33, and Ismael Leon, 21, for gunning down Jose Figueroa.

Authorities said the slaying was a “coordinated attack involving multiple shooters in multiple locations.”

Thomas sent members of his gang to the area of Totowa and Redwood avenues to begin shooting at their rivals, Passaic County Senior Assistant Prosecutor Jonathan Barrera told jurors during the trial.

Thomas also had Leon and another gang member go to the area of Totowa and Albion avenues to wait for the targets to come running their way and then open fire, the assistant prosecutor said.

Bullets began flying and Figueroa was struck multiple times. Responding officers found him in the street. He was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson, where he was later pronounced dead.

Thomas was captured by U.S. Marshals in Delaware and was brought back to Paterson to face trial.

Five other arrests, in addition to Leon’s, were more routine. The status of the cases against the four other defendants -- two of whom were 17 at the time -- couldn’t immediately be determined.

Superior Court Judge Sohail Mohammed scheduled sentencing for both men for this coming Dec. 15.

MORE ON THE KILLING:

Click here to follow Daily Voice South Passaic and receive free news updates.