Paterson Mustang Driver Shoves Elderly Woman To Ground, Snatches Purse In Haledon Lot: Cops

Bornnazee Mceachern, of Paterson, has been charged with second-degree robbery in connection with the Monday, July 29 incident, Haledon police said in a news release.

Officers were called to 445 Haledon Ave. just before 6 that evening where they were met with the victim, who said a black, bearded man pushed her to the ground and stole her purse, which contained $400 in cash and personal items, police said.

The woman, who had parked in the back lot of the building, told officers that the assailant got into a black Ford Mustang and fled the scene. A witness corroborated the incident and police began their search for the suspect.

Meanwhile, an ambulance was called to the scene for the victim, who suffered cuts to her right arm and left leg, and was bleeding.

About two hours later, officers spotted Mceachern's Mustang on Presidential Boulevard and Temple Street in Paterson, Haledon police said. Following a high-risk motor vehicle stop, Mceachern was arrested pending a search warrant and lodged in the Bergen County Jail.

Click here to follow Daily Voice South Passaic and receive free news updates.