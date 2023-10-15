Paterson Man Shot Dead In City's 5th Homicide This Month

There were 22 altogether at this point last year.

There was no word on any arrests, possible suspects or suspected motive following the 1:16 a.m. Oct. 12 shooting in the 4th Ward area of Summer Street and Hamilton Avenue.

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Department Officer-In-Charge Isa Abbassi also didn’t say why they weren’t identifying the victim.

An investigation was continuing, they said.

Open-air drug markets have returned to the neighborhood after a two-year lull that's been attributed to new construction.

