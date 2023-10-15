Partly Cloudy 58°

SHARE

Paterson Man Shot Dead In City's 5th Homicide This Month

A 47-year-old man was shot in the back of the head and pronounced dead at the scene in Paterson, becoming the city's 14h homicide victim this year and the fifth in October, authorities confirmed.

That makes 14 homicides in Paterson this year. Last year there were 22 at this point.
That makes 14 homicides in Paterson this year. Last year there were 22 at this point. Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza/UNF News for DAILY VOICE (file photo)
Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories

There were 22 altogether at this point last year.

There was no word on any arrests, possible suspects or suspected motive following the 1:16 a.m. Oct. 12 shooting in the 4th Ward area of Summer Street and Hamilton Avenue.

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Department Officer-In-Charge Isa Abbassi also didn’t say why they weren’t identifying the victim.

An investigation was continuing, they said.

Open-air drug markets have returned to the neighborhood after a two-year lull that's been attributed to new construction.

to follow Daily Voice South Passaic and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE