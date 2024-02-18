Fair 21°

Paterson Man Charged With Murder In Shooting Death Of Victim From Union City

A Paterson man was charged with murder after police responding to a report of a robbery found a shooting victim from Hudson County, authorities said.

Alexander Gutierrez

A witness directed officers to a house at 258 East 21st Street, off 19th Avenue where they found Logan Gonzalez, 33, of Union City with gunshot wound in his back shortly after 10:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16.

Gonzalez was taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center, where Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Department Officer-In-Charge Isa Abbassi said he was pronounced dead.

They didn’t give the time.

Valdes and Abbassi’s agencies worked together to identify and arrest 46-year-old Alexander Gutierrez, a former Clifton resident with no prior criminal record who they said purposely shot Gonzalez with a revolver.

In addition to murder, they charged Gutierrez with a pair of weapons offenses.

He was booked into the Bergen County Jail on Saturday and remained there early Sunday.

