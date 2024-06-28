Paterson Man Charged With Alleged Drug Deal Resulting In Fatal Overdose In Westwood: Prosecutor

Jesus A. Cantillo was charged with possession with the intent to distribute narcotics and drug distribution, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella on Friday, June 28.

The arrest is the result of an investigation conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office under the direction of Chief Matthew Finck and the Westwood Police Department under the direction of Chief Michael Pontillo.

On May 2, 2024, at approximately 4:40 p.m., Westwood police responded to a 911 call reporting an adult male who was unconscious and unresponsive in a private residence. The victim, identified as 38-year-old Lance Kerness, of Westwood, was located by first responders and pronounced dead at the scene, Musella said. Indicators of a possible drug overdose were noted, and detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotic Task Force were notified, he said.

The investigation revealed that Cantillo distributed narcotics to the victim, Musella said.

On Thursday, June 27, a warranted search was made at Cantillo's residence, Musella said.

During the search, Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office detectives recovered various narcotics evidence, including suspected fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana, Musella said.

As a result of the investigation, Cantillo was arrested in Paterson, NJ and charged with first-degree possession with the intent to distribute cocaine, second-degree possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, third-degree distribution of cocaine and third-degree possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, Musella said.

Cantillo was sent to the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

The investigation into the fatal dose of narcotics ingested by the victim remains ongoing and additional charges are possible, Musella said.

