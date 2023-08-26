Passaic Sheriff: Detectives Bust Duo With Heroin, Hundreds Of Pills For Paterson Street Sale

The Bureau of Narcotics investigators watched as Darrel Battle, 50, and Corrie Brown, 27, slung drugs from a black Hyundai sedan outside Battle's Main Street apartment Thursday, Aug. 24, Passaic County Sheriff Richard Berdnick said.

The detectives arrested Battle and Brown, searched both, then searched the car, the sheriff said.

Berdnik said they found:

120 heroin folds;

68 Xanax pills;

58 Adderall pills;

56 Ecstasy pills;

a small amount of crack.

They seized the drugs along with $1,515 in proceeds, the sheriff said.

Brown also had an active warrant out of Hackensack, he said.

Battle and Brown both remained held Saturday in the Passaic County Jail on various drug-related counts.

Click here to follow Daily Voice South Passaic and receive free news updates.