One Home Ravaged, Another Severely Damaged By Unforgiving Paterson Fire

None of the injuries immediately appeared seriously from the 1 p.m. May 16 fire, which apparently ignited on the second floor and shot through the windows of what is one of several wood-frame, multi-family homes on Knickerbocker Avenue.

Flames spread to a neighboring home, but firefighters limited the damage somewhat.

The injuries didn't initially appear severe.

A report that firefighters carried a surviving victim from the basement of the burning building couldn't immediately be confirmed.

A preliminary cause had yet to be disclosed by investigators.

The fire went to three alarms for coverage. Providing mutual aid were, among others, firefighters from Prospect Park, Totoway and Little Falls.

Kyle Mazza/UNF News took all of the photos and contributed to this story.

