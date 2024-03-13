Fair 58°

One Dead, Three Wounded In Pair Of Paterson Shootings

One man was killed and another wounded in a shooting at a bridge over the Passaic River, authorities confirmed.

 Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza for DAILY VOICE
Jerry DeMarco
Responding officers found both city residents show in the neck and legs near the North Bridge Street bridge shortly before midnight Wednesday, March 13, they said.

Both were taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson, where one of them, 43, was pronounced dead, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Department Officer-In-Charge Isa Abbassi said.

The second victim, 38, remained in stable condition at the hospital on Wednesday, they said.

Two other men were shot and wounded earlier Tuesday near the corner of Market and Summer streets, a mile south of the bridge.

Both city residents – one 37, the other 24 – were admitted to St. Joe’s with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

Valdes and Abbassi didn’t say whether anyone had been arrested or identified in either shooting.

