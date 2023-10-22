One Dead, One Hospitalized In Paterson Shooting

The 32-year-old victim shot in the face was transported by ambulance to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center after gunfire erupted at the Food Fair on Market Street around 3 a.m. Oct. 22.

He was reported in stable condition, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Department Officer-In-Charge Isa Abbassi said in a joint release.

The second victim was brought by private vehicle to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, they said.

He became the city's 15th homicide this year and the sixth in October. There were 22 altogether at this point last year.

Valdes and Abbassi withheld the deceased victim's name and age but didn't say why. They also didn’t say whether any suspects had been arrested or identified, nor did they speculate on a possible motive.

